The pandemic continues to affect so many lives. It has stressed our physical, emotional and financial health to the point where some feel they’ve reached a breaking point. And because women are the traditional backbone of the family, they are more inclined to bear the heavy weight of keeping everyone and everything together.

With this in mind, DC Democratic Women’s Club President Jeannette Mobley felt the need to empower women with self-care tips during its annual Women’s History Month program. This year, the topic is “Women, Wellness and Wealth,” featuring a panel of national and distinguished panelists who will discuss physical, mental, spiritual and financial road maps to protect and improve outcomes in these challenging times.

On Tuesday, March 28, from 7 p.m.-9 p.m., the DC Democratic Women’s Club will recognize Women’s History Month at its virtual program. Registration for the free program is available by visiting the club’s website at https://dcdemocraticwomensclub.org/events/.

The National Women’s History Alliance — the recognized steward of the holiday — selects a new theme each year for the celebration. The theme for Women’s History Month this year is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Stories.” The DC Democratic Women’s Club will focus its storytelling on themes affecting women’s health and wellness.

Mobley says the annual event is an opportunity to not only celebrate women’s contributions to the political, social and economic strides in our country, but also an opportunity to educate and inform the community on ways to ease and manage stress.

“Our program theme this year revolves around health,” Mobley said. “We will focus on physical, mental, spiritual and financial health. An open discussion about these topics is critical to our whole being as individuals and communities.

“In order to be efficient influencers on the political landscape, we must honor our bodies, mind and spirit,” she said.

This year’s program will also focus on wealth management.

As a member of the DC Democratic Women’s Club, my fellow program chair Valca Valentine and I invite you to attend what we expect to be a dynamic discussion on tips to improve your all around health.

The distinguished panel of local and national experts includes a physical health panel moderated by Doris Browne, a retired medical oncologist and past president of the National Medical Association. Browne, who is also a member of the DC Democratic Women’s Club, has testified before the U.S. Congress on the impact of health inequities of African Americans and the vast disparities leading to preventable deaths.

A second panel will feature tips on maintaining spiritual health. World-renowned spiritual mentor Sister Dr. Jenna of the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Museum has appeared alongside Oprah Winfrey and Marianne Williamson and implemented many wonderful programs to ease stress and improve “best life” techniques. She and other invited ministers will discuss spiritual life practices and offer a guided meditation.

The third panel features Keva Sturdevant, a nationally recognized wealth manager who will provide tips on steps towards maintaining financial health. Sturdevant will emphasize how financial health is a key component of total health.

After a successful career in the corporate world, Keva became a financial educator for the Society of Financial Education and Professional Development, a leading nonprofit where she has taught financial literacy skills to more than 45 historically Black colleges and universities across the country. In addition, she heads a financial planning practice, Sturdevant Investment, with a base of 100-plus clients.

To register and learn more about the panelists as well as the Club, please visit the D.C. Democratic Women’s Club at https://dcdemocraticwomensclub.org/. A Zoom confirmation will be sent to you upon registration.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.