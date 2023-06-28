“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap.” — Galatians 6:7

Rev. Charles Stanley made some pertinent points in a recent sermon about sowing and reaping. Do you realize that your previous thoughts and actions got you to where you are right now? Thoughts are such powerful things that influence the type of person we become and spill over into all facets of our lives.

Please use your foresight, because those who act wisely now will certainly make pragmatic decisions going forward. Those who are fiscally prudent and save on a regular basis are prepared for the needs of tomorrow. In fact, that’s how my grandfather managed to purchase a 226-acre farm back in 1945. He saved his money while others spent theirs.

It’s the shortsighted individual who thinks only of the here and now, and doesn’t prepare adequately for the future. Eventually, they will have no way to avoid the poor quality and small quantity of reaping they’re getting. Quite frankly, they will wonder, “Where is my stuff?”

Scripture puts it this way: “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap.”

The verse describes a law that doesn’t discriminate; it’s fair, believe it or not, and applies to all areas of our lives, whether it pertains to our families, our jobs, or during times of rest and relaxation. It serves as a warning for those of us who are out of sync, and it encourages those who continue to help others without recognition or fanfare.

Remember, we reap what we sow. Every farmer who tills the soil can appreciate the meaning of this principle. Let’s examine it to make sure we understand the inference. This truth applies to everyone, including Christians and non-Christians.

The tenet in Galatians 6:7 can’t be taken back; there’s no escape, either for the believer or for the non-believer. It’s a law that we all must face.

II Corinthians 5:10 says, “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may be recompensed for his deeds in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” If you were required to appear before the Lord’s judgment seat in the next five minutes, what kind of fruit would you be able to show?

Personally, I’ve made some changes in my life, by evaluating what we’re doing. Scripture says every word that comes out of our mouths will be judged.

Why do farmers plant seeds? They fully expect to harvest a great deal more than they sow. It’s the same way with both sin and righteousness — a small decision to do either good or bad reaps a much larger crop, for joy or for sorrow. Remember this and don’t be duped.

The prophet Hosea describes the consequences awaiting those who choose wickedness: “They sow the wind and they reap the whirlwind.”

Some are fooling themselves since their present seed hasn’t produced that bad crop yet. So they continue down their same course, mistakenly believing that there will never be a harvest.

But unlike the crops of the field, which are gathered at about the same time each year, there’s no set timetable for the harvest of life. Some results come quickly; others take a longer time. But never be deceived — your season will come. And by going the second mile now and doing more than is required, you will collect your dividends later.

Righteousness in such situations will produce a rich harvest in the future, for our Heavenly Father always keeps His promises.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.