We’ve been trying forever, ever since time began, to find out why we came to this earth to be. You know you’ve got to make heads or tails of your life, so you’re trying to find that dream you’re dreaming of, trying to find that one and only goal. My solution: First thing you must do is believe it can be done. Life is indeed a lifelong puzzle. But since our purpose is why we’re here, we have to keep looking.

Sometimes it feels like you’ve got to make a million pieces fit. If you want to make some sense of it, you must never quit. Believe it can be done. Maybe when it hurts the most, you may be getting close. You may even think you can’t get through it, but here is when you just do it — and believe it can be done. This is my version of a song from one of my favorite movies, “The Idol Maker.”

In the movie, the song was really talking about love, but I switched the lyrics to talk about your life’s goal. Yes, we must chase our goals and dreams just the way we chase love. This inspirational message reminds you that whatever it is you desire to do, the first thing you must do is believe it can be done.

It all begins with the thoughts you hold in your mind. Holding on to those past negative things that happened only stands in your way. I know it’s true. I did it for years!

Just know that you are more than a conqueror. He has kept you! Continue to count on Him when there is no one else to count on — you have everything you need.

Scripture tells us, “We are indeed, more than a conqueror!” The day you put these principles into action in your life, the sooner you will begin to see that you might as well get ready for “big” changes to come your way. Be thankful for all you have right now, though. It is now time to “walk by faith and not by sight,”

Place a picture of the future you wish to have where you can see it daily, and hold on to that dream! Put your hands in God’s hand, and believe it can be done! All along the way, smell the roses, live each day as if it could be your last. Go to the beach with friends and family, take on leadership roles in your community, sorority or other nonprofit groups, especially your church. There is always plenty to do at church.

It is never too late to discover ourselves in a new way. Just because you have had some horrible tendencies since you were young doesn’t mean that it has to remain.

I love the Quincy Jones story so much that I’ll tell it again. Quincy’s mother was a schizophrenic, removed from the home when he was a young boy. He developed into the person he became while living with his father and grandmother. He always said, “Not one ounce of my self-worth depends on your acceptance of me!”

This quote was his way of realizing who he really was. He believed that what someone else thought of him did not mean one thing — what he thought of himself was what really mattered.

The purpose of this article is to remind you to take control of your life and believe whatever you want to do can be done. You came to this earth equipped with all that it takes to fulfill that dream that is in your heart.

What is it that has happened during the course of your life that has caused you not to believe you are able to get this thing done? Forget about that negativity, and be willing to go to a place you’ve never been before. Be willing to do something you’ve never done before. As Ephesians 2:10 says, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

I’m not telling you anything I’m not doing myself. I believe it can be done!

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.