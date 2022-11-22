Now that the holiday season of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s is upon us, let each of us take some time to make some life-changing moves that matter.

If you listen to Steve Harvey tell his story of how he slept in his car for two years, determined to make it in this world, you will be blessed. He sought the help of God to change his life. Pay close attention to what it may take to achieve success. Steve Harvey, a man who loves God, got his opportunity. Why?

Harvey trusted and believed; he did without because he was walking by faith and not by sight. He tells the story of how in 1991, he was sleeping in his car. Steve said, “I had $35 to my name. Everything I had could fit into two bags. I started talking to God about my dreams.

Fast forward, out of nowhere, he said, “I got a call from the Apollo Theater asking me to come on the show.” Steve Harvey was not walking alone!

Today, Harvey has a life of prosperity, filled with friends, family and others; yet for this same man, years ago, life was something to be desired. This can be true for you too, but like Harvey, you cannot give up on your dreams. What seemed like trash to others was a man going through a metamorphosis, like a butterfly. Be willing to suffer, and crawl on your belly. It will only make you stronger, and then you will be able to make it through the storms of life easier than others who have not gone through those tough times.

Did money make Steve better? No, he is still Steve Harvey, a man with dreams and goals. Some women did not want Steve during his hard times. You’ve heard the saying, “One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure!” Too bad, we cannot simply look at someone and make the right decision because looks can be deceiving. Remember, God changed Saul, and he became Paul. Pick up your bible and read the story for yourself.

True prosperity has nothing to do with material possessions, personal ability, or accomplishments. The only way we can be truly prosperous is not based on anything of this world, but instead, on things of God and your commitment to Him and His ways.

To God, nothing about you is trash; you are a treasure to Him. He only desires the treasures that come from knowing Him and His ways; His provision, His caring, His discipline, and His teaching. To be prosperous is to be filled with God.

Scripture also says, “Be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.” This scripture reminds us to shape the world and not allow the world to make us. We came to earth for a reason, and we must be about our Father’s business! Continue to transform the world by being who you were destined to become, even when they thought you were only trash!

With your hand in God’s hand, you will always get the last laugh! In the words of one of my favorite songs, my high school alma mater, McKinley Tech choir, sang goes like this… “When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high, and don’t be afraid of the dark. At the end of the storm is a golden sky and the sweet silver song of a lark. Walk on through the wind; walk on through the rain, though your dreams be tossed and blown. Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart, and you’ll never walk alone.” This song says it all.