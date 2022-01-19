With your hand in God’s hand, you will always get the last laugh! In the words of a song from “The Sound of Music,” “When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high, and don’t be afraid of the dark/At the end of the storm is a golden sky, and the sweet silver song of a lark/Walk on through the wind, walk on through the rain, though your dreams be tossed and blown. Walk on, walk on with hope in your heart, and you’ll never walk alone.”

God’s desire for you is in the treasure that is in knowing Him and His ways, His provision, His caring, His discipline, His teaching. To be prosperous is to be filled with God.

Scripture also says, “Be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.” This scripture reminds us to shape the world, and don’t allow the world to make us. We came to earth for a reason, and we must be about our Father’s business! Continue to transform the world, by being who you were destined to become; even when they thought you were only trash!

Did you have hopes that someone would come along to help you make it to another level, yet nothing happens! Things had changed suddenly in your life, for example, you may have become very poor and lonely after a breakup or divorce; but since you didn’t let go of God’s hand, everything turned around. Now you have a life of prosperity, filled with friends, family and others. You are not walking alone.

When my brother’s floor sanding business crashed about 40 years ago, he had to rebuild. Next time, he did not simply go after one huge contract; that was how he failed previously. His major contract suddenly disappeared, then he was left with nothing. That “good money” didn’t last but so long, then he found himself nearly homeless.

Another way to describe this is the saying “don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.” His one huge contract was indeed putting all of his eggs in one basket. Kind of new in business, my brother was excited to have such a huge job, and he was enjoying the fruits of his labor. However, the economy began to crash, and the company pulled the contract. Here is when you must put all of your hope in God!

My brother was not walking alone — God was on his side. It took years, but he never did quit. His business became an award-winning company featured on magazine covers, and celebrities in Hollywood spread the news about his successful floor company. He knew for sure that he would have several streams of income the second go-round.

Another example of a love story in which a woman learned she supposedly wasn’t good enough for a man she had fallen for. Yet when things changed, and she became successful, this same man became interested. He is not interested in her, only her success. My parents were proof to me that love is not about success only. Be careful with all of your newfound friends when you become successful!

She was not alone — her hand was in God’s hand. Did money make her better? No, she was still herself; a woman with dreams and goals. Yet others (especially this young man that broke her heart) cast her aside. He couldn’t see the big picture! Unfortunately, many times, others think they are defining your life with their thoughts! Wrong! Only your own thoughts working along with the Holy Spirit will guide you to the success you desire and deserve!

True prosperity has nothing to do with material possessions, personal ability or accomplishments. The only way we can be truly prosperous is not based upon anything of this world, but instead upon things of God and your commitment to Him and His ways.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.