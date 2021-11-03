THE RELIGION CORNER: Your Body Is a Temple

“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?” — 1 Corinthians 6:19

Over the past decade, I have spent a considerable amount of time learning about how to have a successful life, while living with Type 2 diabetes. It is NOT a death sentence!

Now, with the pandemic, it is even more critical that those of us with this illness make the necessary lifestyle changes for a better life. After learning the cause and effects of Type 2 diabetes, becoming an official ambassador for the National Diabetes Association, I have helped others over the past 20 years since my mother’s passing. My mother suffered for 12 years with Type 2 diabetes and with many complications that resulted from her having this disease. We lost Mother Grant on Christmas Day 2000. Then, about 10 years ago, I learned that I, too, have Type 2 diabetes, but because of my knowledge of how to live a healthy life, I’m doing great!

While at Trinity University, my professor required each of us to come up with a national public relations campaign as a requirement for our master’s thesis. “Stop Fanning the Flames of the Diabetes Epidemic” was the topic of my choice. My Communications professor at Trinity University, told us “I expect each of you to create campaigns that are real, and they can someday become national!”

Just as expected, my campaign is national, published by the National Newspaper Publishers Association and Black Press USA! Until the pandemic came, my company hosted Ward 5 Wellness Circle seminars at my church All Nations Baptist Church and at the O’Conner Auditorium at Trinity University on Michigan Avenue for low-income DC residents who had diabetes and high blood pressure. Graduates were honored for having reduced their A1C and bringing down their high blood pressure and losing weight. All winners were awarded. For me, it is a dream come true!

Mother lost both of her legs to amputations, had kidney failure and suffered several strokes, with the first major stroke leaving her paralyzed. She ended up in Howard University Hospital, and that’s when they discovered she had Type 2 diabetes. Our family lived together, worked together in business, and now we were going through this battle for life with our mother. This weekend, while watching a Netflix movie on the life of Ella Fitzgerald, I learned that she too had both legs amputated due to complications from Type 2 diabetes, and in the Quincy Jones Netflix documentary, he went into a diabetic coma when his blood sugar was nearly 1,000. He bounced back, lost weight and took all of the necessary precautions, and he is still here with us today. It makes a difference when you make proper lifestyle changes of weight loss, eating healthier and exercising.

Not understanding what happened to Mother, wondering if we could have done something differently, we began to learn all we could. I didn’t know how an improved diet with extremely limited amounts of sugar with major reductions in eating carbohydrates and getting regular physical exercise could have made a difference in her life. Now that I’ve learned from her doctor, from research of the National Institute of Health, Johns Hopkins and American Diabetes Association and others, I must share this good news with you!

Diabetes mellitus is a group of diseases characterized by high levels of blood glucose. It results from defects in insulin secretion, insulin action, or both; and too much inflammation is in your body. For those of you who refuse to follow the rules, Type 2 diabetes can be associated with serious complications such as losing toes, a foot or legs, and premature death.

On the other hand, by taking measures to reduce the likelihood of such devastating effects, you will be the winner! It’s simple, but requires self-control and willpower to fight the demons of food cravings. Even drinking alcoholic beverages can raise our blood sugar. Treat your body like the temple that it is!

