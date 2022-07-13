The city of Hyattsville will feature a colorful mural to enliven an area that’s part of Prince George’s County’s arts district.

A mural called “The Sky’s The Limit” will be prominently displayed on the Pyramid Atlantic Art Center for three years as part of the city’s Corridor Investment Grant program.

A program description summarizes the program provides funding for three different activities include: up to $1,500 for programming for a series or one-day event; up to $2,500 for exterior improvements such as planters, flower boxes and public art/murals; and up to $5,000 for business consulting, workshops, or a one-time commercial tenant subsidy for a small business.

Muralist John Ortiz, who has a studio at Pyramid Atlantic, summarized the artwork as “soothing” and “organic.”

“I thought about how sky’s the limit with printmaking, it’s experimental, adventurous, and there is really no limit to what you can do,” he said.

Pyramid Atlantic, founded in 1981 by artist and teacher Helen C. Frederick, seeks to create an artistic hub in Hyattsville to help inspire local and international artists, elevate the local arts scene and enhance the quality of life for artists.

Besides workshops and other activities, the center also provides free art education classes called “Snag It” for those ages 14 and 22 who reside in Prince George’s. Participants will need to pay for certain materials toward the class.

Summer internships will be offered next year for college art students and those who recently graduated. The interns will help maintain studios, assist in projects, one free workshop and a critique session from an artistic director and visiting artists. The application deadline is Feb. 18.

Kate Taylor Davis, executive director of Pyramid Atlantic, praised Ortiz’s mural to showcase the center’s creative talent.

“It works on a couple levels, both as a vibrant landscape and also as a hint of what can be done at Pyramid,” she said. “In addition to inspiring a few selfies, I hope it also inspires curiosity.”

For more information on the art center, go to www.pyramidatlanticartcenter.org.