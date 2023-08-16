By day, The String Queens (TSQ) violinist Kendall Isadore, violist Dawn Johnson and cellist Élise Sharp are DMV teachers; and by night they thrill audiences with an exciting blend of classical, R&B, pop, and faith music. The spotlight will be on TSQs as the musicians open for Gregory Porter on Sept. 1, during DC JazzFest, scheduled at the Anthem in Southwest, D.C.

In an interview with The Washington Informer earlier this year, the ladies described how their paths kept crossing before formally becoming TSQ in 2017.

“There was a different energy, sound, and camaraderie when we came together. It sounded really good,” Johnson said about a wedding where they played standard classical music. “We said, ‘Hey y’all, let’s keep this going. Let’s have a couple of rehearsals and put a name on it.’”

Coming together has put TSQ on the map with performances nationwide, an appearance on CBS Mornings, and a WAMMIE award, the DC area’s recognition of outstanding local music. The trio’s current album, “Rise,” is available through their website thestringqueens.com.

The teachers and musicians will open for Porter, a two-time Grammy winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Porter regularly stops in the D.C. area, often performing for sold-out audiences. Since 2010, Porter has built a huge global following with his earthy baritone.

His singing style blends jazz, soul, and gospel. Porter has been compared to Nat King Cole.

Porter’s stop at the 19th annual DC JazzFest is a part of his U.S. tour, which will then go to several European performances. “Still Rising” is Porter’s newest album, and is currently available. Visit Porter’s website for more information gregoryporter.com.

The largest jazz festival in the nation’s capital, the 19th Annual DC JazzFest will feature an extraordinary lineup of artists – from DMV legends to National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Jazz Masters – with performances across several platforms.

This year’s Festival experiences will include in-person performances, up-close-and-personal “Meet the Artist” conversations, and indoor concerts at The Anthem, Arena Stage, Union Stage, and on indoor & outdoor platforms across the District. For more information about the 2023 DC JazzFest, Augu. 30-Sept. 3, including concert updates and ticketing information, visit dcjazzfest.org.

The Washington Informer is a media partner for DC JazzFest’23. For free Saturday general admission tickets, visit: dcjazzfest.org/event-details/wharfsaturday2023 using the code WINSAT. Free Sunday general admission tickets are available at dcjazzfest.org/event-details/wharfsunday2023 using the code WINSUN.