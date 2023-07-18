WI Web Staff

Gregory Aaron Cook Sr., a native Washingtonian who sang with the group, “The Unifics” died on July 8 at his home in Northeast after battling pancreatic cancer.

Cook, 72, started singing in his church choir as a young boy. He joined with a group of friends on the campus of Howard University to form the Unifics in 1967.

The Unifics became known for hit songs such as “The Court of Love” and “The Beginning of My End.” The Unifics made appearances at noted venues including the Howard Theatre, the Apollo Theater, the Uptown Theater, Madison Square Garden, and the Copacabana.

After leaving the Unifics, Cook continued his entertainment career with the “Chilites,” the “Blue Notes,” and others. He lived out the last years of his life serving the community in various capacities including volunteer work at the Washington Hospital Rehab Center.

Cook is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends, and associates. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 16th Street and Decatur Seventh-Day Adventist Church from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.