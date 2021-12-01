Obituary

The Washington Informer Family Mourns the Loss of Veteran Staff Writer Dorothy Rowley

WI Web StaffDecember 1, 2021
The Washington Informer staff and family continue to grieve over the recent death of Dorothy Rowley, a fixture at the newspaper who has been an integral part of our publication and other Black Press publications for many years.

While details about her homegoing have not been released, we thought we would share a few thoughts about Dorothy, told in her own words, as included below. She will truly be missed!

I knew I had to become a writer when at age 9 I scribbled a note to my younger brother’s teacher saying I thought she was being too hard on him in class. Well, the teacher immediately contacted my mother, and with tears in her eyes, profusely apologized. Of course, my embarrassed mother dealt with me — but that didn’t stop me from pursuing my passion for words and writing. Nowadays, as a ‘semi-retiree,’ I continue to work for The Washington Informer as a staff writer. Aside from that, I keep busy creating quirky videos for YouTube, participating in an actor’s guild and being part of my church’s praise dance team and adult choir. I’m a regular fixture at the gym and I like to take long road trips that have included fun-filled treks to Miami, Florida, and Jackson, Mississippi. I am a proud grandmother who absolutely adores interior decorating. In terms of my education, I completed my undergraduate studies at Virginia Union University and graduate work at Virginia State University.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Informer will share more about our beloved colleague with words of tribute and photographs in an upcoming edition of our publication. We are confident that God has opened His arms and welcomed another angel. As Jesus said in Matthew 25:23, “well done, good and faithful servant.”

