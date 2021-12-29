Phil Spector, 81, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method and who later was convicted of murder, died on Jan. 16.

Hank Aaron, 86, who broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record and gracefully left his mark as one of baseball’s greatest all-around players, died on Jan. 22.

Larry King, 87, famed journalist, died on Jan. 23.

Cicely Tyson, 96, the renowned actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” won a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died on Jan. 28.

Leon Spinks, 67, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, died on Feb. 5.

George P. Shultz, 100, the former secretary of state was a titan of American academia, business and diplomacy who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve Cold War relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, died on Feb. 6.

Mary Wilson, 76, the longest-reigning original Supreme, died on Feb. 8.

Marty Schottenheimer, 77, an NFL coach who won 200 regular-season games with four teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, died on Feb. 8.

Chick Corea, 79, famed jazz pianist with a staggering 23 Grammy Awards who worked alongside Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, died Feb. 9 of cancer.

Vernon Jordan, 85, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer, died on March 1.

Tommy Lasorda, 93, the Hall of Fame skipper who guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles, died on Jan. 7.

Meredith C. Anding Jr., 79, a member of the “Tougaloo Nine,” who famously participated in a library “read-in” in segregated Mississippi about 60 years ago, died on Jan. 8.

Hustler magazine founder Larry Flynt, who also fashioned himself into a champion of the First Amendment, died on Feb. 10 of heart failure. He was 78.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh died at age 70 on Feb. 17, a year after he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Rapper DMX, 50, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9 after suffering a drug overdose earlier in the month.

“The Wire’’ actor Michael K. Williams was found dead of a suspected heroin overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse on Sept. 6.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, died of cancer on Sept. 1, 2021. He was 66.

Legendary New York rapper Biz Markie, famous for his hit “Just a Friend,” died on July 16 after a battle with complications from diabetes. The artist, born Marcel Theo Hall, died in a Baltimore hospital with his wife by his side. He was 57.

TikTok star Matima Miller, better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, died July 6 after being fatally gunned down in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington, Del. Miller, who boasted over 2.3 million followers on his dancing account, was 19.

Clarence Williams III, who broke new ground as “hippie” Detective Linc Hayes on “The Mod Squad” from 1968 to 1973, died in his home in Los Angeles on June 4 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 81.

“The Love Boat” star Gavin MacLeod, who played Captain Stubing on the famed series after roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “McHale’s Navy,” died on May 29. He was 90.

Olympia Dukakis, Hollywood’s favorite late bloomer best known for her Oscar-winning turn in 1987’s “Moonstruck,” died at the age of 89 on May 1. Dukakis, a cousin of former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, died at her home in New York City.

Action star Frank McRae, who appeared in films such as “License To Kill” and “Last Action Hero,” died of a heart attack on April 29. He was 80.

Walter F. Mondale, 93, the former U.S. vice president and liberal icon who lost one of the most lopsided presidential elections after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died on April 19.

F. Lee Bailey, 87, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, died on June 3.

Richard Trumka, 72, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO who rose from the coal mines of Pennsylvania to preside over one of the largest labor organizations in the world, died on Aug. 5.

Markie Post, 70, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence on television for four decades, died on Aug. 7.

Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, 70, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” died on Aug. 7.

Bobby Bowden, 91, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, died on Aug. 8.

Willard Scott, 87. The beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, died on Sept. 4.

Melvin Van Peebles, 89. The groundbreaking filmmaker, playwright and musician whose work ushered in the “blaxploitation” wave of the 1970s and influenced filmmakers long after, died on Sept. 21.

Colin Powell, 84, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died on Oct. 18.

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., better known as rapper Young Dolph, was reportedly shot and killed in his native Memphis, Tenn., on Nov. 17.

Charles Moose, former chief of the Montgomery County Police Department and the voice of law enforcement during the 2002 D.C. sniper attacks, died on Dec. 1.

Lee Elder, 87, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow, died on Nov. 28.

Bob Dole, 98, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader, a Republican presidential candidate and a symbol of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, died on Dec. 5.