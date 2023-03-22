In honor of the launch of our new Center for Environmental Justice, we are hosting a festival celebrating all things environment. Honor and Celebrate Earth Day will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Anacostia Community Museum and we want you to join us!

This family-friendly day will be packed with activities focused on taking a deeper dive into the Earth’s offering and how to do your part in protecting it. Enjoy plant health workshops with Grounded, a black women-led brand that was created to decompress and disconnect through the appreciation of plants. Bloom Soil, which is produced by DC Water will be on site educating on this local soil and how to grow at home (you can take some home!). The community can also participate in our life-size Chalk Walk as you show us your creativity to color in illustrations of the Anacostia Watershed outlined by Chalk Riot! Learn about Mushrooms with the Mycological Association of Washington and enjoy a led Foraging Walk and Talk to explore all things the Earth provides right in your backyard. The festival will also feature a panel discussion between black and brown farmers. Listen as they discuss the future of farming, the effects of COVID-19, and buying local.

Earth Day is also the inaugural weekend for our brand-new farm stand, in collaboration with our friends at FRESHFARM Market. The FRESHFARM ACM Farm Stand, which is the only direct-to-consumer farm stand of its kind East of the River in Ward 8, will take place each Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Anacostia Community Museum until November 18, 2023. FRESHFARM will also bring a host of other activities to our Earth Day celebration which include the education of composting and a cooking demonstration on how to convert your farmer’s market finds into delicious and health meals and snacks at home.

A shuttle service will be running round trip from the Anacostia Metro to the Museum every 30 minutes. Visit our website to learn more and let us know you are joining us at anacostia.si.edu/earthday.