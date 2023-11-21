Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit — and social life — lit.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Be Thankful with The Washington Informer

Time: All Day | Donations strongly suggested

The Washington Informer, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20032

Join us in being Thankful and supporting The Washington Informer, a beacon of news and community empowerment. Your generous donation can help us continue to deliver insightful stories, uplift underrepresented voices, and strengthen our community ties.

Donate on our Washington Informer Charities website, or by mailing a tax deductible check out to The Washington Informer Charities.

Happy Holidays from the Informer Team!

Friday, Nov. 24

Black Friday at Manor Hill Farm

Time: 2 p.m. | Free to attend

Manor Hill Brewing, 4411 Manor Lane, Ellicott City, Maryland, 21042

How about skipping the frenzied lines at Best Buy and Walmart and taking a short drive to Maryland’s largest Farm Brewery instead? The Tasting Room at Manor Hill Farm will have 13 farm-brewed beers (+ hard seltzer) on draught and multiple options in cans available to go!

This annual event will feature Beer Releases (TBD), Achiotes Food Truck, and appointment-only Santa Photo Sessions in the Barn for children and adults who still believe.

Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv

Time: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. | $45+

DC Improv, 1140 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., 20036

Donnell Rawlings is a DMV native and “Chappelle’s Show” legend. Enjoy some hearty laughs, if you can get tickets in time.

Saturday, Nov. 25

CityCenter DC Tenth Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Free

CityCenterDC, 825 10th Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20001

The chic shopping center will transform into a winter wonderland where visitors can experience free treats, face paintings, balloon art, and fun for all. The larger-than-life tree lighting will feature live performances, a curated holiday art tree installation, sweet surprises, and a limited edition charitable commemorative ornament.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Time: 8 p.m. | $55

Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20009

Charlie Gabriel has been a musician for over 75 years and is by far the oldest member of The Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Their newest album “89” refers to Gabriel’s age at the time of its recording during the pandemic.

In his eight-plus decades as a musician, Gabriel has played with Charles Mingus, Lionel Hampton, and Aretha Franklin just to name a few.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Executive Chef Ramin Coles’ Sweet Home Café Harvest Menu

Time: Noon – 3 p.m. | à la carte

National Museum of African American History and Culture, 1400 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20560

Enjoy Chef Ramin Coles‘ roast honey glazed ham, herb roast turkey with southern oyster dressing, and delicious sides, including green bean casserole and brown sugar mashed potatoes. In addition to the menu, you’ll find Sweet Home Café’s nine-inch sweet potato and pecan pies available to take home during the entire month of November at the Market Table.

Benny the Butcher

Time: 8 p.m. | $35+

The Howard Theatre, 620 T Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20001

Benny the Butcher and the whole Griselda team have been on an incredible run, so they have a lot to celebrate. Plus it’s “Benny the Butcher’s Birthday Concert,” so it should be extra live!