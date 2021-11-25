CoronavirusCovid-19Editor's PickHealthInternational

Those Fully Vaccinated Against COVID Should Still Use Masks, Physically Distance: WHO

WI Web StaffNovember 25, 2021
0 247 1 minute read
**FILE** Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (International Telecommunication Union via Wikimedia Commons)
**FILE** Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (International Telecommunication Union via Wikimedia Commons)

The World Health Organization says even those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus should still wear masks in public and practice social distancing, warning that the vaccines have created a “false sense of security” about the ongoing pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking from Geneva to reporters Wednesday about soaring coronavirus case rates in Europe, stressed that while the vaccines are indeed life-saving and prevent severe illness, the pandemic is far from over and those who’ve gotten the shot can still spread the virus.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, continue to take precautions to prevent becoming infected yourself, and to infecting someone else who could die,” Tedros said, CNBC reported. “That means wearing a mask, maintaining distance, avoiding crowds and meeting others outside if you can, or in a well-ventilated space inside.”

Europe, which Tedros said is now the “epicenter” of the pandemic, had 67% of the world’s total new coronavirus cases during the week ending Nov. 21 with more than 2.4 million infections, CNBC reported, citing WHO data.

However, the United States still far outpaces the rest of the world in both total cases and related deaths since the outset of the pandemic early last year, with roughly 48 million cases and 775,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Yet only about 59% of the U.S. population — or about 196 million residents — have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday despite the widespread availability of vaccines in the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 25, 2021
0 247 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

WHO to Meet Friday to Discuss Worrisome New COVID Variant

November 26, 2021

Children Can Get COVID Vaccination Along with Other Routine Shots, Says AAP

November 26, 2021
Members of Union Bethel AME Church in Temple Hills, Maryland, prepare to load food into a vehicle's trunk during a food distribution event on July 24. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

COVID Exacerbated Food Insecurity in Maryland, Says Advisory Council; Group Lays Out Improvement Plan

November 26, 2021
**FILE** President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 National Month of Action on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

More Than 90% of Federal Workers Get a COVID Vaccination by Biden’s Deadline

November 25, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker