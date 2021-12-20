D.C. Public Schools said three of its schools will revert to virtual learning until the winter break because of rising coronavirus cases.

McKinley Technology High School, Turner Elementary School and Bard High School Early College DC will go virtually this week, DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee tweeted Sunday.

“Due to the operational impact of recent COVID-19 cases, [the three schools] will learn virtually through 12/22,” Ferebee wrote. “We remain in close coordination with public health authorities and school leaders, and are closely following the impacts at all of our schools.”

The decision comes just days after neighboring Prince George’s County announced it has changed over to virtual learning through Jan. 14