Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

The conviction in federal court, comes months after another former officer, Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd after kneeling on his neck for nine and a half minutes in May 2020.

Chauvin also pled guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The jurors also found Thao and Kueng guilty of an additional charge for failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

Lane, who did not face the extra charge, told jurors that he twice asked Chauvin to move Floyd while restraining him.

Both times, he said Chauvin refused to move Floyd.

According to the Department of Justice, conviction of violating an individual’s civil rights “is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any.”

It’s expected that the officers won’t receive the death penalty, but life in prison.