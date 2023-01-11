Martin Luther King Jr. Day presents an opportunity for both reflection and action. If you and your family are still looking for a way to give back to the community Monday, consider service in nature.

Everyone deserves peaceful green spaces and clean rivers, but not everyone has equal access to nature in the District. Outdoor cleanups offer a chance to fight for environmental justice while having an immediate impact on the community — and they’re family-friendly, too. Check out these three MLK Day volunteer events going on east of the Anacostia on Jan. 16.

Where: Pope Branch Park, 2900 M Pl SE

Pope Branch Park, 2900 M Pl SE When: Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 AM to 1 PM

Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 AM to 1 PM Who: Hosted by Anacostia Riverkeeper in partnership with Pope Branch Park Restoration Alliance and Sierra Club DC

Hosted by Anacostia Riverkeeper in partnership with Pope Branch Park Restoration Alliance and Sierra Club DC What: Removing plastic pollution from the Anacostia. Supplies will be provided, but volunteers should wear close-toed shoes and clothes that they don’t mind getting a little dirty and that will protect them from brush.

Removing plastic pollution from the Anacostia. Supplies will be provided, but volunteers should wear close-toed shoes and clothes that they don’t mind getting a little dirty and that will protect them from brush. Register on Eventbrite

Marvin Gaye Park Clean Up with Washington Parks & People

Where: Marvin Gaye Park, 601 Division Ave NE

Marvin Gaye Park, 601 Division Ave NE When: Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 AM to 2 PM

Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 AM to 2 PM Who: Hosted by Washington Parks & People

Hosted by Washington Parks & People What: Picking up trash from around the park. Tools, trash pickers, gloves, and light refreshments provided.

Picking up trash from around the park. Tools, trash pickers, gloves, and light refreshments provided. Register on Eventbrite

SCA MLK Day of Service at Anacostia Park