Three Prince George’s County schools are going virtual amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

PGCPS officials announced Wednesday that Benjamin Tasker Middle School in Bowie, Kettering Middle School in Upper Marlboro and EXCEL Academy Public Charter School in Landover are reverting to virtual learning until at least Jan. 3, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

“I am alarmed by the rising numbers across our schools: A two-day total last week consisted of fewer than 100 cases,” schools CEO Monica Goldson said in a letter to the community Wednesday, WRC reported. ‘This week, we saw a high of 155 cases reported in a single day.”

The school system will maintain its coronavirus vaccination clinics during the winter break, WRC reported.

So far, roughly 78,000 Prince George’s residents ages 5-19 have gotten at least one vaccine dose, according to an online county-run dashboard.

