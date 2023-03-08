This Saturday, March 11, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the National Hip-Hop Museum (1919 18th Street Northwest) will hold its “Grand Induction Ceremony x Grand Opening Event,” honoring legendary emcees CL Smooth, Special Ed, and Dres of Black Sheep.

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. with a live broadcast of “Master Gee’s Theatre,” the museum’s executive director’s weekly SiriusXM show, where guests will reminisce about the legendary emcees they grew up listening to.

Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio plans to read a proclamation at Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request.

“We felt like we would complement what was going on in New York down here in the DMV,” said Master Gee, whose real name is Guy O’Brien.

Gee counts as one of the three members of the hip-hop trailblazer group The Sugar Hill Gang, whose seminal “Rapper’s Delight” was the genre’s first hit.

“We had to put something in effect that would last over generations,” Gee said during an appearance on the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s morning news broadcast, Let It Be Known.

“Because we are the first commercially successful hip-hop group in the world, it made sense from a business standpoint for me to put those skills and abilities towards preserving the legacy of what we’re doing,” he stated.