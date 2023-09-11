Tickets for Kids Charities will celebrate 18 months of impact in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area with a “Friend-Raiser” networking event on Sept. 20 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the rooftop terrace at Greenberg Traurig in the District.

TFK is a nonprofit organization that helps close the opportunity gap for underserved kids by connecting them with opportunities to access ticketed events that they would otherwise not be able to afford. Partners, friends and community supporters will gather to share stories of hope and inspiration and celebrate TFK’s mission.

Pittsburgh-based TFK was launched in 1994 when Susan Weiner had the idea of filling empty seats at local shows, games and events with in-need children and their families. The company gets tickets from individual and institutional donors and partners with over 2,000 social service agencies, government programs and schools nationally that use the ticket for children enrolled in their programs.

To date, TFK has matched over 140,000 tickets throughout the country. During the coronavirus pandemic, the company merged with Most Valuable Kids DC, so that when event restrictions were lifted, they were best suited to meet the needs of children in the community. Since the launch of the rebranded program in April 2022, the company has matched over 21,000 tickets to children and their families through partnerships with more than 30 local institutional ticket donors and over 125 local youth-serving partner programs.

“We are very excited about the warm reception we have received from both ticket donors and youth-serving partner programs in the D.C. region,” said Rachel Simon, the company’s regional manager. “This event will be a great opportunity to introduce ourselves to more people in the community and help spread the word about our impact and mission.”

Sponsors for the event include American Paving and Stripling, K Street Financial, Greenberg Traurig, HBC Realty Group (Keller Williams), Kearney and Company, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Tickets for the event can be obtained at www.ticketsforkids.org under the site’s events tab.