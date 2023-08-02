Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish bravely has shared her challenging fertility journey, shedding more light on the profound difficulties faced by Black women during childbirth.

The 43-year-old star revealed that she recently experienced her eighth miscarriage, adding that her struggles with endometriosis and misdiagnosis also played a significant role in her multiple pregnancy losses.

Haddish, widely known for her comedic brilliance and impressive acting career, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry with memorable roles in popular films like “Girls Trip,” “The Last OG,” “Night School,” and her hosting gig at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

In 2017, she became the first Black woman stand-up comedian to host “Saturday Night Live.”

In a new interview, she explained the trauma of yet another miscarriage.

“I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in,” she said.

Sadly, Haddish’s experience with miscarriages and maternal health challenges is not an isolated one.

Black women in the United States regularly face miscarriages and complicated pregnancies, with alarming statistics showing that about 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage.

Also, Black women are 43% more likely to experience pregnancy loss compared to their white counterparts.

Speaking on Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast, Haddish spoke openly about the emotional toll the miscarriages took on her mental health.

In the past, Haddish said she chose to keep her pregnancy losses private, sharing the experience only with one close friend.

“I didn’t want people saying: ‘Are you OK? Are you alright?’ Like a wounded animal, I just rather go into a cave by myself. Lick my wounds,” she explained.

She added that she has contemplated adoption and taken parenting classes in preparation for the possibility of welcoming a child into her life.

“I’m looking at, you know, [age] 5 and up — really like 7,” Haddish said, emphasizing her desire to let any child she may bring into her life know they are loved and cherished.

Experts noted that the impact of pregnancy loss extends beyond the physical aspect and can lead to a complex grieving process affecting women’s well-being.

Katie Ross, a hair and beauty specialist, told The Informer that she commends Haddish’s bravery in opening up about her challenges and shedding light on the disparities Black women often face regarding maternal health.

Ross noted that pregnancy loss has a profound physical and emotional impact, leading to a range of emotions and complex grieving processes.

She praised Haddish’s resilience and hopefulness in the face of adversity, especially her desire to provide a loving home through adoption.

“It’s inspiring to see her share her experiences, bringing awareness to the sensitive topic of miscarriages and endometriosis,” Ross remarked.

“It’s admirable how Tiffany Haddish remains resilient and hopeful about the possibility of motherhood, even amid life’s challenges,” Ross continued.

“Her desire to provide love and care to a child through adoption is truly heartwarming.

“Overall, Tiffany Haddish’s journey serves as a poignant reminder of the need for greater empathy and support for Black women’s maternal health. By fostering understanding and a caring environment, we can help women facing similar challenges feel more supported and heard.”

William Christie, an education blogger, highlighted in an email the importance of acknowledging and supporting Black women’s experiences during pregnancy and their struggles with miscarriage.

“By raising awareness, breaking the silence, and advocating for change, we can work towards a future where Black women receive equitable care, experience healthier pregnancies, and find solace in a compassionate and inclusive society,” Christie stated.

“Together, let us create a world where no woman feels alone on her journey to motherhood, regardless of her race or background,” he said.