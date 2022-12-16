Martha Table’s, a nonprofit headquartered in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8, has selected Tiffany Williams as its new president and CEO after an extensive national search.

Most recently, Williams served as interim chief executive of the organization. She has held leadership roles at Martha’s Table for eight years, such as the chief architect of the design and growth of the organization’s offerings that included education, a focus on healthy foods, and family support.

“Tiffany has a rare and unique combination of skills in executive management, governance, and operations; the board enthusiastically supports her as our new leader,” said Ken Bacon, co-chair of the search committee and the incoming board chair. “Our search process was informed by community input, and her exemplary record as a collaborator and bridge-builder with our neighbors and staff has been evident since her early tenure at Martha’s Table. She was our singular choice from a pool of 200 exceptional candidates from across the country.”

Founded in September 1980, with the motto, “Education. Food. Opportunity,” Martha’s Table serves the community by operating nationally accredited education programs, provides healthy food access in addition to mental and physical health services and encourages familial success through investing in family leaders. The nonprofit has embarked on programs such as providing direct cash assistance to needy families, launching a $100,000 Community Impact Fund to support local organizations, and an emotional wellness program for residents.

After serving as interim CEO, Williams said she is pleased to lead Martha’s Table permanently.

“I am honored to lead Martha’s Table at this pivotal time in our history; it has been humbling to be a part of the evolution from our days as a food security and child care provider to truly becoming a place-based, community-led organization,” she said. “I am proud to continue to advance this important work alongside our neighbors and our team to co-create a future where everyone realizes their highest aspirations.”