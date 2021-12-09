SportsStacy M. Brown

Tiger Woods Announces Return to Golf

**FILE** Tiger Woods (Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons)
**FILE** Tiger Woods (Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons)

Less than a year after a horrific car crash nearly left him with an amputated leg, Tiger Woods has announced a comeback.

The owner of 15 major championships, Woods, 45, said he’d compete with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 18.

The tournament marks a stunning return for the legend, whose Feb. 23 car crash in California appeared to end his illustrious career.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted. “I’m playing as a dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

The PNC Championship features golf champions teaming with family members at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. The 36-hole tournament takes place after a two-day pro-am tournament.

Woods and Charlie participated in the 2020 PNC Championship, about two months before Woods’ death-defying crash.

Earlier, Woods announced that he would return at some point and limit his tournament participation. However, if healthy, it’s anticipated that he’ll play in major championships like The Masters and the U.S. Open.

“We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship,” Alastair Johnston of IMG, the executive chairman of the event, said in a statement.

In March, the PGA Tour will induct Woods into its hall of fame, honoring the game’s preeminent superstar who only trails Jack Nicklaus in career victories at a major championship.

“As far as playing at the Tour level, I don’t know when that’s going to happen,” Woods said recently. “Now, I’ll play a round here or there, a little hit-and-giggle. That’s something that, for a while there, it didn’t look like I was going to. Now I’m able to participate in the sport of golf. Now, to what level, I do not know that.”

