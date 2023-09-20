Like most people, I have a bucket list. A few months ago, one item on my list became a reality: I attended a Tiny Desk concert taping at the headquarters of National Public Radio (NPR) on North Capitol Street NE in D.C.

An honor to be invited, as it was the first time NPR allowed outsiders to attend a Tiny Desk since the pandemic, I was sworn to secrecy until the concert premiered recently on YouTube.

Being at a Tiny Desk concert is comparable to being backstage at a concert hall for a live performance. It’s a live concert in an office space inside NPR, thus the name Tiny Desk.

As I was escorted to the performance setting on June 21, I felt I was on hallowed ground. I was to see bassist Christian McBride and his group New Jawn.

Building a Tiny Desk

There are three phases to producing these unique concerts. Some are taped and aired within a few days, while others air a few months later, like the one I attended, explained Suraya Mohamed, who oversees an NPR team of 13 colleagues for the concerts.

Interestingly, Mohamed was also project manager for “Jazz Night in America,” hosted by McBride. This was McBride’s first time as a Tiny Desk performer produced in the same building as his national jazz show.

“It’s a lot divided into three sections,” said Mohamed about the process. “There’s pre-production, the day of production, then the post-production. The biggest thing is that artists obey our rules.”

Rules include: “no covers” of music by other artists, because NPR cannot license what is not music composed by the performing Tiny Desk artist; and no monitors can be brought in, which artists use to hear themselves.

The taping with New Jawn was considered easy for the quartet because very little sound level management was required for the amplifiers. Mohamed said if a vocalist was a part of the group, that person may encounter a challenge singing over the instruments.

“So, the producer is responsible for communicating all of that. I never want my bands to come in and be shocked. I also require a setlist from artists to include with the YouTube overview of the session,” said Mohamed, a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor.

Creating a New Concept to Enjoy Music

Tiny Desk was born on April 14, 2008. In September 2022, world music singer Angelique Kidjo performed the 1,000th Tiny Desk concert. NPR Creative Director and Tiny Desk co-creator Bob Boilen designed a new form of delivering music with colleague Stephen Thompson.

What you see on your computer or smart TV is exactly what it is. The “stage” for the concerts at NPR is within an open-office concept without cubicles and where desks are obviously in use. The camera is faced in one direction, so there is no need for staff to clear their work area.

Behind Boilen’s desk is the space where groups are set up. In the background are bookshelves with albums, CDs, books, and pictures. Memorabilia left by visiting artists are a part of the permanent décor.

McBride and New Jawn played a hard-driving 20-minute set. Their energy was better than if you had sat in a confined space by yourself and blasted the speakers. The difference was we heard pure, smooth sounds of instruments given to us with tons of creativity.

New Jawn included McBride on bass, Josh Evans on trumpet, Marcus Strickland on tenor sax and bass clarinet, and Nasheet Waits on drums. The group performed “Head Bedlam,” “Prime,” and “Walkin’ Funny.”

I was sitting at a desk across from the band, and the entire scene was unbelievable.

Music Joy With Less Technology

More than likely, several of your favorite musicians have performed a Tiny Desk concert. From newbies to well-established performers like Lizzo, Usher, Tye Tribbett, The Isley Brothers, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber. Concerts are now booked into 2024.

“We set a high bar. We consider it a privilege to share music’s joy and healing power,” said Mohamed.

Boilen recently announced that he will leave NPR on Oct. 2. His legacy is well intact for what he has created.

After my up-close-and-personal Tiny Desk concert experience, I am convinced this format is designed to make music lovers appreciate the work artists put into their craft.