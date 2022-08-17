Start reading early

Reading to children at an early age helps promote a love of reading but also assists with language development. Children learn language through interactions like conversation. Think of reading as having a conversation with your child. The more you talk to the, the more they will understand.

Attend storytelling events

The public library holds free storytelling events weekly. Since reopening after the pandemic, many libraries also have a virtual option (www.Facebook.Com/Dclibrary). Times for these events depend upon your child’s age. Check out the local library near you for event details.

Utilize Camps

Beyond socialization, camps provide peer-to-peer learning. This support allows the exchange of information from peers and not just an authority figure. The way information is conveyed makes the difference in whether an individual will grasp the concept. Learning a concept from someone on your level is at times better than from an instructor.

School Breaks

Summer and holiday breaks routinely create learning loss. The term is now used to describe the academic achievement decline in a child after returning to school following the days and weeks of closed classrooms. Stimulate your child’s mind in activities focused on all subject matters he/she engages in during the regular school term. Wonderful resources are museums and library events.

Be patient with your child

Children must learn to focus and work things out for themselves – with the care and boundaries set by adults. Learning to read challenges their vision, ability to pronounce, comprehend, and interpret what they’re reading. This process should not be forced or hurried.

Encourage their progress; Reassure them through missteps

Reassuring youngsters that they are doing just fine, allows them to soldier on through the process of learning to read without feeling humiliated, afraid to make errors, and confident they can become great readers.

Learn together

Many households experience difficulty supporting children and young adult with literacy because the adults also need a bit of support. There is no shame in needing to improve literacy skills. Find an adult reading class either online or through your local library or literacy council. Learning together strengthens the entire family, as well as the communities in which you live.