Togo’s flag was raised on Oct. 20 at the Commonwealth headquarters to mark its formal entry into the 56-member family of nations, The New Times (Rwanda) reported Friday.

Togo became the 56th member of the Commonwealth following approval from the association’s leaders during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda on June 25.

Arjoon Suddhoo, Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General, said Togo’s journey into the Commonwealth had been a long time in the making.

“Togo has shown commitment to meeting institutional and governance reforms. The Government of Togo has demonstrated clear action in developing its economy and infrastructure and in providing a conducive business climate and stability to attract tourism and investment,” he added.

In his remarks, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo said that stepping into the Commonwealth family is “an incredible booster towards progressing together and leaving no one behind.”

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, I would like to solemnly ask each one of you to bear witness to Togo’s renewed pledge to the values of peace, democracy, and development, which are the core values of the family we are joining,” he cited.

“It is my wish that the new dawn we are setting today will unveil an era of fruitful cooperation, economic growth, and sustainable development as well as social and cultural fulfillment for all of us.”

The Commonwealth is an institution uniting 2.5 billion people from Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific. It is headed by King Charles III and chaired by President Paul Kagame for two years.

Togo will now be part of extensive discussions and a mutually supportive community of 56 independent and sovereign states, aided by more than 80 accredited organizations and more than 50 strategic partnerships with organizations such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, and the World Health Organisation.