Canadian rapper Tory Lanez faces more than 20 years in prison and deportation after a jury in Los Angeles found him guilty Friday in the 2020 shooting of fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, 30, whose legal name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was found guilty of three felony counts, including assault with an unregistered semiautomatic weapon, carrying a loaded gun, and discharging a firearm in a vehicle with gross negligence.

The case fired up social media and highlighted what many said is the misogyny that still reigns in hip-hop. Many on Twitter routinely attacked Megan Thee Stallion, accusing her of lying among other vitriolic comments.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, testified that Lanez offered her hush money and didn’t care about her injuries and pain suffered because he shot her.

Peterson, who declined to testify, claimed there was another shooter, Pete’s friend who was also arguing with the hitmaker as they drove home from a party.

“[Peterson] told me to dance,” Pete told the jury, adding that he also cursed at her following the shooting.

Sentencing for Peterson is scheduled for Jan. 27.

“You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said, referring to Pete. “You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across L.A. County and the nation.”