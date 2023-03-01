The Town of Forest Heights, Maryland, will hold an economic empowerment series throughout the month of March and early April.

The classes will take place every Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at the Forest Heights Municipal Building, located at 5508 Arapahoe Drive. On March 4, Jacqueline Boles of Industrial Bank will present on Savings, Budgeting and Credit Scores; March 11 will have Joseph Joyner and Tamara Haskins of New York Life giving a presentation on Investing, Life Insurance and Long Term Care; March 18 will highlight Geena Young of Centric Business Solutions speaking on Planning, Starting and Exiting a Business; March 25, Simone Griffin of Home Free USA will talk about Planning for and Protecting Home Ownership and on April 1, Washington Informer stakeholder and life and legacy counselor Aimee Griffin will present on Generational Asset Protection and Transfer.

Forest Heights City Council President Troy Barrington Lilly will host the classes. Registration and the classes are free.

For more information, contact Sherletta Hawkins, Forest Heights town clerk, at shawkins@forestheightsmd.gov