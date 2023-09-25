The Toyota Company launched Monday its “After the Nudge” campaign designed to aid America’s historically Black colleges and universities, intent upon complementing the $300,000 in microgrants that recipients were awarded in 2022.

The “After the Nudge” campaign follows the company’s “Need a Nudge” which gave locally-based grassroots organizations $10,000 in grants last year.

“After the Nudge” will feature a companion national podcast series co-hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien and former NBA player J.R. Smith that will showcase how Toyota “nudged” grassroots organizations with the microgrants and how site visitors can do the same to support HBCUs.

The “After the Nudge” campaign will introduce a “Nudge Button”, an online tab that when activated prompts the company to contribute one dollar to Black colleges. The button can be pressed as often as ten times per day, per individual to meet the $300,000 goal for this year.

“At Toyota, our vision and invitation is for the allies, friends, and alumni of HBCUs to join us in helping these colleges and universities continue to make a difference as they serve their students,” said Mike Tripp, vice president of marketing and communications for Toyota Motor North America. “The new national initiative will enable us to uplift and prepare students for impactful careers as the workforce of the future. We are gratified to be able to play a role in supporting HBCUs with this innovative program, empowering them to continue the legacy work they’re known for.”

At its conclusion, the campaign’s final donation will be made to the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and the United Negro College Fund. In collaboration with the funds, the donations will be dispersed across HBCUs of every size and distinction.

For more information, go to AftertheNudge.com.