Ted Trabue, a former president of the D.C. State Board of Education and the ex-chief of staff to former D.C. Council Chair Linda Cropp, was recently confirmed as a member of the city’s Public Service Commission by the council.

Trabue, who was appointed to the commission by Mayor Muriel Bowser, will begin his duties Tuesday. His term ends on June 30, 2026.

“I am honored to continue to serve the District of Columbia as a commission with the Public Service Commission,” he said. “As we enter 2023, I look forward to advancing our climate change initiatives to maintain the District’s status as one of the nation’s leading clean energy proponents.”

Trabue comes to the commission after 10 years of service as the managing director of the District of Columbia Sustainable Energy Utility. As the administrative leader of DCSEU, observers note that he led the effort to provide more than 6,000 income-qualified families with access to solar energy, prevented seven million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and helped Washingtonians and businesses save over $1.3 billion in lifetime energy costs.

Trabue has worked as the vice president for the District of Columbia Affairs at Pepco, and staff director for critical issues at the Greater Washington Board of Trade. He served as president of the D.C. State Board of Education from 2010-2012, after serving as vice president in 2009.