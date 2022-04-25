The D.C. Board of Elections has officially ruled that mayoral candidate Trayon White Sr. will remain on the ballot in the June 21 Democratic primary.

The board on Friday rejected an attempt by fellow candidate and D.C. Council member Robert White (no relation) to knock Trayon White off the ballot based on his claim that two-thirds of almost 4,000 signatures on the latter’s qualifying petitions were questionable, WTOP reported.

The board said an investigation was conducted and despite a number of invalid signatures, White, currently representing Ward 8 on the D.C. Council, had qualified for the primary.

In essence, White had 2,199 legitimate signatures. District law states that in order to appear on the primary ballot, 2,000 signatures must be valid.

White called his fellow council member’s attempt to have him thrown off the ballot “an assault on democracy” and a “witch hunt,” WTOP reported.

The two will face incumbent Muriel Bowser and political activist James Butler in the primary.