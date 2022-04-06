Rescheduled from January 2022, The Choral Arts Society of Washington and the combined gospel choirs of Washington Performing Arts will co-present a celebrated annual event in the District, “Living the Dream…Singing the Dream” – a tribute concert paying tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The performance takes place on Sunday, April 10, at the Kennedy Center at 7 p.m. in a concert that will reflect the power of music, collaboration and the human spirit.

The program promises to ​​transcend race, age and gender which unite in honoring Dr. King’s ideals. During the concert, Choral Arts will also present its 2022 Humanitarian Award to visionary and cultural activist, LaTosha Brown.

“As one of our most beloved annual events, we are thrilled to bring ‘Living the Dream . . . Singing the Dream,’ the joyful celebration to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. back to the stage with our partner Washington Performing Arts,” said Choral Arts Executive Director Tad Czyzweski.

“Our founder Norman Scribner conceived the idea for this concert in 1969 after the riots and assassination of Dr. King. It’s an honor and privilege to shine a light on the impact of Dr. King and celebrate individuals who are keeping his dream alive,” he said.

Musical favorites will include “You’re the Lifter,” “My Soul’s Been Anchored,” “Why Do We Sing” and the world premiere of a newly-commissioned work by Nolan Williams, “We are the Ones to Heal our Land,” sung by the Choral Arts Symphonic Chorus and Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choirs.

Michele Fowlin conducting. (Courtesy photo)

NBC4 News Anchor Shawn Yancy will host the program.

Brown, this year’s honoree, has shown incredible leadership through her dedication to the life and legacy of Dr. King and serves as a nationally-recognized “go-to” expert in Black voting rights and voter suppression, Black women’s empowerment and philanthropy.

“Dr. King’s legacy has long inspired this collaboration and indeed the mission and vision of the Washington Performing Arts’ Gospel Music Choirs,” said President and CEO of Washington Performing Arts Jenny Bilfield.

“The collaboration between artistic and music directors, performers and organizations speaks to the commitment to a shared community and collective effort. We look forward to sharing a great evening of music, tribute, remembrance and celebration alongside each other,” she said.

In next week’s edition, we will feature a review of the concert as well as interviews with two of the concert’s featured conductors, Scott Tucker and Michele Fowlin. For information, call 202-244-3669 or go to https://choralarts.org/living-the-dream-singing-the-dream.