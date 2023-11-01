Having known my late neighbor, family friend and sorority sister Patricia A. Stevens Ramdass, I felt compelled to share with you about her sweet, genuine and sincere spirit. She left us early on Sunday morning, Oct. 22, 2023. Her work was done, folks. When we come and when we go is God’s business, except for those who take their own lives.

This tribute to Pat is to help inspire others to give their time and talents as she did. A God-fearing woman, but the dedication of half of her life to bringing up two beautiful daughters is what I want to communicate most. Pat did her job so well as a mom that her daughters were honor students at the A+ excellent level! Not only did she sacrifice for her children to see that they become their best selves, she shared those skills with others. How do I know? My daughter Tanika told me how Pat called her to give her advice on how to give her own daughter, my granddaughter, her best life.

My daughter and granddaughter loved her so much that they signed up to sit with Pat during her illness earlier this year, grateful for the teachings Pat had shared. Now 12 years old, my beautiful granddaughter is also an honor student at the highest level.

It has been wonderful traveling along this journey with Patricia A. Stevens Ramdass as a neighbor, as a friend to my entire family, and as a sorority sister. Not only did she care for her family in a herculean manner, she was also a community volunteer. She served on several of my major projects of which you have read in this column, including the unveiling of the Rev. Jesse Jackson bronze bust — Pat was right there, every step of the way.

he was a lead volunteer for the annual Georgia Avenue Day Festival and Parade, especially the gala dinner; and she was right there, assigned to the main stage, helping elected officials on the day the African American Civil War Memorial was unveiled on July 18, 1998! Finally, she was a member of Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Inc., Eastern Region, Delta Pi Chapter of Silver Spring, Md., for 37 years. Thank you, Patricia A. Stevens Ramdass!

Let us emulate this very special life, and choose to live our lives in such a manner that others can learn lessons they otherwise may have never known. Leave some teachings behind for others when the good Lord calls you home.

Scripture reminds us how we are to take care of our families first. Not only did Pat put her family first — her children in particular — but she also took care of her mother who preceded her in death. Her mother passed a few years ago, but she put everything on hold during that time, saying, “I’ve got to take full responsibility for taking care of my mother.” To God be the Glory for the things she has done.

Scripture tells us in Timothy 5:8, “The Good News: If you do not love and care for your family, especially your immediate family, then you are denying your faith in God. In Scripture, it also says, “This is worse than not believing in God at all.”

My final Scripture (2 Timothy 4:7-8 KJ) says, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day.”

We will miss you down here, my friend and sorority sister. Enjoy eternity, where you no longer have the cares of this world.

I close with this poem that I enjoy:

Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free. I’m following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard His call, I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work, to play. Tasks left undone must stay that way. I’ve found that peace at the close of the day. Be not burdened with times of sorrow. I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Just remember the good times you shared with me, and just think, God wanted me now. He set me free.

May you rest in eternal peace, Patricia A. Stevens Ramdass. The members of Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Inc., will miss you, and we love you!

