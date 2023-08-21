As part of the expansive Fulton County, Georgia, indictment of former President Donald Trump for his alleged attempt to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, his legal team and District Attorney Fani Willis reached a $200,000 bond agreement Monday.

The Atlanta Voice was the first to report Trump’s bond agreement.

Additionally, a $100,000 bond agreement was reached for one of Trump’s attorneys, John Eastman, while a $10,000 deal was afforded Scott Graham Hall, a bail bondsman from the Atlanta area who was allegedly involved in the theft of Dominion Voting Systems’ voting information from Coffee County.

An attorney for lawyer Kenneth Cheseboro also appeared at Willis’ office on Monday.

According to prosecutors, Cheseboro collaborated with Georgia Republicans in the weeks following the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump’s campaign.

Cheseboro worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate fraudulently declaring that Trump won and identifying themselves as the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

The cases have been assigned to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who signed both bond agreements.

According to AtlantaNewsFirst.com, the agreement between Eastman and the court includes a $20,000 bond for the sole RICO charge he faces.

Eastman, a former dean of the law school at Chapman University in Southern California, allegedly was intimately involved in some of Trump’s endeavors to retain power after the 2020 election.

He argued in a memo that the twice-impeached and now four-times-indicted Trump could remain in office if, during a joint session of Congress during which electoral votes would be tabulated, Vice President Mike Pence overturned the election results.

The plan allegedly included installing a slate of “alternate” electors in seven swing states, including Georgia, who would fraudulently certify that Trump won their states.

Trump, whom a civil jury earlier this year found responsible for sexual assault, and 18 others were charged with 41 counts related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The former president has now been charged with 91 felony counts across four indictments in three states. If convicted on all charges, he faces more than 800 years in prison.

Trump and the others named in the indictment have until noon Friday to surrender.