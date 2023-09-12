As expected, the return of Congress to Capitol Hill is kicking off with the House of Representatives doing former President Donald Trump’s bidding as Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly agreed to move the request of the far-right MAGA wing of the Republican Party’s impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Trump, the four-times indicted, twice impeached former president whom a civil jury found responsible for sexually assaulting a journalist, has sought retribution against the Biden administration since Trump’s resounding election defeat in 2020. That defeat led to an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in the deaths of several police officers and an angry mob of Trump loyalists storming the building and threatening to hang Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Police have arrested more than 1,100 people, and hundreds are already in prison with sentences stretching as long as 22 years. Earlier this year, a grand jury indicted Trump for his alleged role in the insurrection. Along with his other felony indictments, Trump faces a staggering 91 charges that could fetch more than 800 years in prison if convicted on them all.

Political watchers view the impeachment inquiry as an attempt to appease the far-right MAGA wing of the Republican Party and its influential figurehead, Trump, who has relentlessly sought retribution against the Biden administration since his decisive electoral defeat in 2020. As the House reconvenes for a disruptive fall agenda, McCarthy plans closed-door meetings with lawmakers throughout the week, including discussions on the Biden impeachment. Simultaneously, he faces the daunting challenge of passing legislation to avert a federal government shutdown by the end of the month.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” McCarthy, a Republican from California, acknowledged. A Trump ally, McCarthy finds himself again at a political crossroads, trying to balance the demands of his conservative base while avoiding internal dissent. The decision to move forward with a Biden impeachment inquiry ahead of the 2024 election is looming, especially with Trump emerging as an early frontrunner for the Republican nomination. However, some remaining moderate lawmakers within the party are vocally opposed to impeaching a Democratic president.

The Biden administration has dismissed the impeachment push as a politically motivated endeavor.

“Speaker McCarthy shouldn’t cave to the extreme, far-right members who are threatening to shut down the government unless they get a baseless, evidence-free impeachment of President Biden,” White House spokesman Ian Sams stated. “The consequences for the American people are too serious.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, characterized the effort as an attempt to “boost Donald Trump’s campaign by establishing a false moral equivalency between Trump — the four-time indicted former president.”

For McCarthy, the delicate balancing act continues. He must tread carefully to address the demands of the MAGA wing, as his ascent to the speaker’s seat came after an arduous 15 rounds of voting. Under House rules, McCarthy’s MAGA wing can call a vote at any time to attempt his removal from office, making his political position all the more precarious.