Special counsel Jack Smith has formally requested the U.S. Supreme Court expedite a crucial decision on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution for alleged offenses during his time in office. This would mark the first time the nation’s highest court will weigh in on the extraordinary prosecution of a former president.

Smith’s unprecedented plea is an effort to ensure the election subversion trial, currently scheduled for early March, stays on course. The special counsel is seeking the high court’s direct involvement, bypassing the typical route through a federal appeals court, to address a foundational aspect of the case against Trump swiftly.

According to CNN, Smith’s legal team wants the court to review District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s ruling that Trump, as a former president, is not shielded from prosecution in the election subversion case in Washington, D.C. Trump’s defense contends that his actions related to the 2020 election were within his official duties and thus protected by presidential immunity.

In addition to the immunity issue, Smith’s team has asked the Supreme Court to decide whether double jeopardy applies to Trump. The twice-impeached former president’s team argues that his Senate acquittal during the impeachment trial prevents him from facing criminal charges for the same alleged actions.

Should the Supreme Court decide to take up the case, it would skip the appeals court, as Trump’s legal team requested last week for the court to review Chutkan’s ruling. Concurrently, they asked Chutkan to suspend all trial dates, emphasizing the need to resolve presidential immunity issues before the March 2024 trial.

“It is of imperative public importance that this Court resolve respondent’s claims of immunity and that respondent’s trial proceed as promptly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected,” Smith wrote.

Drawing parallels to the 1974 case against President Richard Nixon, where the Supreme Court swiftly rejected Nixon’s claims of presidential privilege, Smith’s team argues that holding a former president accountable for alleged federal crimes is essential for the democratic principles of the nation.

Prosecutors, in their appeal, stress the exceptional nature of the case and request an accelerated process.

“If appellate review of the decision below were to proceed through the ordinary process in the court of appeals, the pace of review may not result in a final decision for many months,” Smith wrote.