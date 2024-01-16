The twice-impeached and four-times-indicted former President Donald Trump secured a decisive victory Monday in Iowa’s Republican caucuses.

Poll results revealed a powerful coalition of support from solid conservatives, older voters, MAGA enthusiasts, and those skeptical of the 2020 election outcome.

Despite spending minimal time in the state and facing challengers like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, who campaigned vigorously against him, Trump achieved the widest margin of victory in any meaningfully contested Iowa Republican caucuses since their inception in 1976. Trump garnered 51% of the vote, while DeSantis earned 21% and Haley 19%.

The punishingly cold weather and a backdrop of depressed overall turnout did little to deter Trump’s dedicated supporters, who were out in force to affirm their allegiance to the wannabe dictator.

Even as notable contenders spent months campaigning against him, Trump’s overwhelming victory sends a clear message about the depth of his influence within the party.

One of the most surprising findings political experts said came from the entrance poll is the unwavering confidence in Trump’s fitness for office, with 63% of caucus-goers expressing that they would still consider him fit even if hypothetically convicted of a crime.

Notably, 72% of that group went on to cast their votes for Trump in the caucuses, underscoring the resilience of his support base.

The results suggest that solid conservatives, older voters, and 2020 election skeptics remain firmly aligned with Trump, setting the stage for a potentially influential role as the campaign moves forward and likely unabated through the November general election.