Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis revealed that she has become desensitized to racial slurs hurled at her due to her prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the Revolt World Festival in Atlanta, Willis candidly stated, “I’ve been called the N-word so many times, I don’t even think I hear it anymore.”

Willis shed light on the nature of the threats she has received, emphasizing that they are intended to intimidate her and her family.

Last month, Willis made headlines by charging Trump and 18 associates with various offenses related to their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The charges include racketeering and allegations of involvement in a “criminal enterprise” to maintain Trump’s hold on power.

The detailed 100-page indictment outlines numerous actions Trump and his allies took to challenge his electoral loss, including pressuring Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find additional votes, targeting an election worker with baseless fraud allegations, and attempting to sway Georgia lawmakers to disregard the voters’ will.

This latest indictment in Georgia brings the total felony counts against Trump to 91, spanning charges in Florida for mishandling classified documents, in New York for falsifying business records, and in Washington for attempting to subvert the 2020 election.

Recently, a New York judge ruled that Trump also committed fraud and substantially exaggerated his wealth. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued the Trump organization for $250 million and successfully argued that his company should be barred from doing business in the state. Separately, a civil jury in Manhattan found the disgraced former president liable for sexual assault against a journalist. Among the criminal charges that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against Trump were alleged hush money payments he made to a porn star to cover up his extra-marital affair with her. Those payments helped to precipitate the alleged financial crimes Trump is accused of.

Despite the threats and vitriol aimed at Willis, she declared that she’s resolute in pursuing justice against the twice-impeached former president. Willis firmly defended her position when questioned about the criticisms she faced from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan over her RICO charges against Trump. “To threaten me is a waste of time. It’s a complete waste of their time, and it’s not going to get anyone results,” Willis asserted. “I’m an equal-opportunity prosecutor. If you come into this community and you violate the law, you’re going to be held accountable.”

Willis also revealed the toll these threats have taken on her family. Despite being divorced for years, her ex-husband has faced harassment, and her children and father were doxxed on a Russian website where racist abuse was directed at her. She characterized these attacks as “unfair” but affirmed, “It’s not going to stop anything that I’m doing.”