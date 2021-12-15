President Biden has appointed Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover as the next vice chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The board, launched during the Carter administration but formalized during the Reagan presidency, is designed to advise the White House and the executive branch on policies and practices benefitting HBCUs.

Glover holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from TSU, an MBA from Clark Atlanta University, a doctorate from George Washington University and a juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center. She has the distinction of being one of three Black women in the country to hold a doctorate, law degree and to be a certified public accountant.

She has served as the eighth president of TSU, and the first woman to do so, since January 2013. The institution has received the Carnegie R2 “high research activity” designation, with a school-record $71 million in research funding as well as increased giving by alumni and the private sector and added course offerings.

Glover, the international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., also launched an effort to raise $1 million in a single day for HBCUs, which she has done successfully for the past four years, Tennessee State University said in a statement.