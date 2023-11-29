Tuition-Free Community College Now Available If Within 6 Miles of MGM

Beginning this upcoming spring semester, Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) students who live within six miles of National Harbor’s MGM will qualify for a scholarship granting them free tuition.

At least 700 students currently enrolled at PGCC would qualify immediately for the scholarship, and some have already applied. Over 1,000 total students, including new students in the next semester, are expected to be eligible.

“There are so many things that we spend in the county government that I don’t see a return on investment for the actual resident,” said Prince George’s County Council member Edward Burroughs III (D-District 8), who represents the area where students residing will benefit. “In this case, walking away with a certification, walking away with a credential, walking away with an associate’s degree and being able to go into a four-year university with two years already paid for, for free, the ROI (return on investment) on the resident is so high when it comes to this program.”

The program will be funded by $2 million in impact fees from MGM that were redirected from prior school maintenance funding, which will now be funded by the capital improvement budget.

Another scholarship opportunity is the Promise Scholarship which has eligibility restrictions based on household income and high school GPA, and also requires full-time student enrollment if attending a community college. This scholarship offers up to $5,000 of student aid beyond what the Free Application For Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) grants.

Federal Court Strikes Down Handgun Laws as Unconstitutional

A three-judge panel on the Fourth Court of Appeals struck down Maryland’s handgun laws on Nov. 21st, citing the potential 30-day waiting period as onerous and violating the constitutional rights of applicants.

The state has until Dec. 5 to seek another hearing with the Fourth Circuit Court, and until Feb. 19 to seek a review with the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This law is not about stripping away rights from responsible gun owners – it’s about every Marylander having the right to live free from fear,” said Governor Wes Moore (D) in a statement. “Common-sense gun laws are critical to protecting all Marylanders from the gun violence that has terrorized our communities. I am determined to do more than just give thoughts and prayers and attend funerals – and that’s why this law is vital to our administration’s commitment to keeping guns out of the wrong hands and saving lives.”

The Office of the Attorney General declined comment and is considering further legal options.

Maryland’s Handgun Qualification Law requires a person who wishes to buy a handgun to first apply for the license. Applicants must be state residents and at least 21-years-old to qualify. Additionally, applicants must submit fingerprints, undergo a background check, and successfully complete a four-hour course that includes firing at least one live round at a firing range.

County Offers Guaranteed Income Program

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) announced a new guaranteed income program on Nov. 21 that will positively benefit nearly 200 Prince Georgians by offering them direct assistance.

Council member Krystal Oriadha (D–District 7) introduced the legislation to bring the guaranteed income idea to the County.

Thrive Prince George’s, the county’s first-ever guaranteed income program, will, for a 24-month period, give $800 every month to 50 youth (ages 18-24), who are aging out of foster care, and over 125 seniors. There are no employment requirements or other strings attached.

The program is a $4 million, two-year pilot that is funded in part by both public and private sources. The Greater Washington Community Foundation will administer the pilot program and measure the economic status of participants over time.

Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs was a prominent supporter of a universal basic income (UBI) and implemented the SEED program in 2019 to provide 125 low-income residents of his town with an unconditional monthly stipend. Economic research showed that program recipients were more likely to get full-time jobs and their health generally improved. Stockton’s SEED program was cited as a model for the legislation.