Charles Washington Misick
**FILE** Charles Washington Misick (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

The 52nd annual meeting of the board of governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is scheduled for June 14 – 16 in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI), bringing together the Bank’s highest decision-making body to discuss key development challenges facing the region and innovative solutions.

The annual meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Honorable Charles Washington Misick, Premier of TCI and CDB Governor for the British Overseas Territories. This will be the first in-person meeting of the governors since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Measure Better to Target Better: Adaptation and Resilience,” reflecting the Bank’s thrust to promote greater use of knowledge-based decision-making to anticipate and address the Region’s economic and environmental challenges.

A program of engaging activities, commencing on June 1, will precede the annual meeting. These events, which will be held virtually, include topical seminars, a youth forum and the President’s Chat, a discussion forum where CDB President Dr. Gene Leon, and specially invited guests explore issues critical to regional and international development.

The schedule of seminars has been designed to span the gamut of sustainable development, tackling areas such as improving logistics to accelerate development, fast-tracking the sustainable energy agenda and the necessity for data and analytics in social and economic planning and policy development.

