TV One recently announced that filming for its Marvin Sapp biopic has begun.

Chaz Lamar Shepherd (“Marvel’s Luke Cage” “The Game”) will take on the lead role as Marvin Sapp. Joining Shepherd will be Ambre Anderson (“Power Book II” “Manifest Evil”) who’s cast as Sapp’s wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp.

The film will be released on August 21 on TV One.

“It is an honor to tell Marvin Sapp’s life story,” said TV One’s Executive Producer Jason Ryan. “His vast contributions to gospel and American music are undeniable. We know this film will resonate with our viewers.”

The Marvin Sapp biopic chronicles the prominent gospel music artist and preacher’s Michigan upbringing, battle against teenage alcohol abuse, love for MaLinda Prince, rise in the music industry and growth in his faith.

Sapp came into prominence more than 30 years ago as a member of Commissioned. He’s best known for his award-winning, chart-topping crossover hit “Never Would Have Made It.”

Currently, he wears multiple hats as an author, radio show host and senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Dallas, Texas and pastor emeritus of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan – the church he founded with his late wife.

Russ Parr directs the film, produced for TV One by Swirl Films, with Eric F. Tomosunas, James Seppelfrick, Keith Neal, Sapp and Phil Thornton as executive producers.

