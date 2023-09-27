Movie mogul Tyler Perry paid a courtesy call to Bahamas Prime Minister Philip E. Davis on Saturday at his office in the Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre in Nassau.

In a post on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Davis noted that it “was a pleasure to welcome Tyler Perry to the Bahamas as we celebrate 50 years of independence.

“I had the opportunity to discuss my administration’s plan to develop our orange economy with him. I am optimistic about what this means for our country and look forward to Mr. Perry’s valuable collaboration in the future,” Prime Minister Davis said.

Perry was accompanied by the renowned Bahamian religious leader, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, who retired in December of 2022 as the Senior Pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church, which he founded in February of 1987.

Of course, Perry is not a stranger to The Bahamas. Indeed, his ninth feature film, “Why Did I Get Married TOO”, which was released in 2007, was filmed mostly on the island of Eleuthera.

The Atlanta-based Perry, who has visited The Bahamas many times since then, said at the time that he is “very inspired” by The Bahamas and “I come here to write. I come here to vacation; I come here to get away and unwind.”