United Kingdom Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Biruta, on Saturday signed an addendum that will expand the scope of the existing UK-Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership, The New Times, Rwanda’s largest daily newspaper, reported.

Braverman made the announcement at a press briefing in Kigali, but did not reveal details about the addendum.

“Today, we have signed an addendum to the Migration and Economic Development Partnership, which will expand the provision of support to people being relocated to Rwanda,” she said.

In April 2022, UK and Rwanda signed a migration and economic development partnership that seeks to give a dignified life to people who leave their countries to seek asylum in European countries. Under the deal, some of these people will be relocated to Rwanda, where they will be empowered through different initiatives.

“There is a global migration crisis. Many countries around the world are grappling with unprecedented numbers of illegal migrants and I sincerely believe that this world-leading partnership between two allies and two friends, the United Kingdom and Rwanda, will lead the way in finding a solution which is both humanitarian and compassionate and also fair and balanced,” said the UK Home Secretary.

Earlier, she visited Norrsken Africa, a regional tech hub based in Kigali and Bwiza estates to assess the skills, services and the welfare program the migrants would be accorded upon arrival in Rwanda.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with my visit today, both to meet local innovators and entrepreneurs and to see the job and wealth creation going on in the vibrant economy of Rwanda,” she said. “Also, I have been impressed with Bwiza estates; its extensive construction work, some of which (the estates) will be used for the resettlement and integration of migrants coming from the UK.”

Biruta believes the partnership between the two countries will contribute to addressing the global migration crisis.

“This innovative partnership represents an important development in our efforts to address irregular migration and we are glad to be working closely with the UK on this. The UK is investing in Rwanda’s capability to offer better opportunities for migrants and Rwandans as well,” he said.

In 2022, the UK received 45,000 migrants which reflected a 60% increase compared to the previous year.