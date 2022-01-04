**FILE** The Xfinity Center on the University of Maryland's College Park Campus (Amerikasmuse via Wikimedia Commons)
The University of Maryland’s athletics department said that people attending indoor athletic events on the College Park campus now must show proof of a coronavirus vaccination.

The new requirement is effective indefinitely on Sunday for events at the school’s Xfinity Center including men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling.

Fans must provide one of the following to gain entry:

•   COVID-19 vaccination card
•   Picture of COVID-19 vaccination card
•   Screenshot of COVID-19 vaccination record from a pharmacy (i.e., CVS, Walgreens, etc.)
•   Screenshot of test results of negative PCR or rapid antigen (home tests will not be accepted)
•   Fans 18 and older should be prepared to show a picture ID to verify ownership of the vaccination card or negative test.

