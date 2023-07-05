“Help for Haiti.” That was the appeal on Monday from the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which was immediately answered with a firm promise from incoming CARICOM Chairman Roosevelt Skerrit that CARICOM will stand with Haiti with increased support.

“And I say to our brother – Prime Minister of Haiti (Ariel Henry) – you will see even increased support for the Haitian people as we seek to find a solution to your challenges,” Dominica’s Prime Minister Skerrit added as he addressed the audience at the Hyatt Regency.. Henry was among the leaders present.

Both Skerrit and Guterres were speaking at Monday’s launch of the 45th Caricom regular meeting and 50th-anniversary celebrations at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Guterres, who wished CARICOM “happy birthday,” said he had come to the summit from Haiti.

“The security situation is appalling; the humanitarian needs are soaring and there is not yet a full political solution in sight. We must help ease the suffering of the Haitian people,” Guterras said.

He added that he would continue to push for a robust international security force authorized by the Security Council to be able to help the Haitian national police to defeat and dismantle gangs there.

“I reiterate my call to all partners to increase support for the national police in the form of financing, training, and equipment,” Guterres said, adding the challenges seen in Haiti require greater engagement and solidarity.

“And that is precisely the founding spirit of CARICOM.”