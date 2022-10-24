U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew M. Graves announced Monday the appointment of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elizabeth Aloi and Joshua S. Rothstein as the leaders of a program designed to confront anti-voting efforts for the Nov. 8 general election in the city.

Aloi and Rothstein, who work in the Office’s Fraud, Public Corruption, and Civil Rights Section, will be responsible for overseeing the handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud in concert with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” Graves said. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Aloi and Rothstein will be on duty while the polls are open on Nov. 8. Aloi can be reached at 202-252-7212 while Rothstein can be contacted at 202-252-7164.