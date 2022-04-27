Black mayors across the country are converging on D.C. this week to meet with federal and congressional leaders and learn about opportunities to assist their cities facing various challenges.

The African American Mayors Association, a southeast D.C.-based organization consisting of Black mayors who preside nationwide over cities as large as New York, is holding its annual conference from Wednesday to Friday at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Northwest.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, current president of the association, said Black mayors play a key role in the nation’s economic and political life.

“Our organization represents 500 mayors,” Turner said. “One-third of all cities are led by African American mayors. African American mayors represent everyone and we want to make sure that people thrive.”

Among those attending the opening news conference Wednesday were Birmingham, Ala., Mayor Randall Woodfin, Montgomery, Ala., Mayor Steven Reed, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Mount Vernon, N.Y., Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam and incoming president and Little Rock, Ark., Mayor Frank Scott.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was scheduled to attend the news conference but didn’t due to her attendance at the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Turner said Biden administration officials such as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Health and Human Service Secretary Xavier Becerra are scheduled to speak to the mayors, while Attorney General Merrick Garland has an open invitation to attend the conference.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) are scheduled to deliver remarks.

Scott said public safety will be one of the topics that conference attendees will discuss.

“Public safety is a priority,” Scott said. “We are committed to supporting the police departments in our cities. However, we don’t believe a lock ’em up approach works. We think a holistic approach works best, along with prevention and intervention.”

Patterson-Howard said Black maternal health will be addressed. She said the high rate of Black mothers dying while in the birthing process is “very disparaging.”

“This is not about class but about race,” Patterson-Howard said. “The doctors are not listening to what we Black women have to say. Too many Black women are losing their lives. America is not a Third World country and yet some of those countries are beating as far as having lower deaths.”

The mayors said the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague their cities. Reed said the coronavirus exposed disparities that have existed for decades while Patterson-Howard said the pandemic is responsible for the loss of Black and brown jobs.