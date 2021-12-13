The U.S. now has 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The nation hit the grim milestone Sunday, Reuters reported. So far this year, more than 450,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Last year’s tally was 385,343, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death toll continues to rise even as vaccines have become widespread and available to virtually everyone, as health experts point out that this year’s deaths have largely been among unvaccinated patients, Reuters reported.

As of Monday, only about 61% of the U.S. population, or roughly 202 million residents, has been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.