CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19William J. Ford

U.S. Education Secretary Visits COVID Vaccine Clinic in Capitol Heights

Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 17, 2021
0 652 2 minutes read
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (center) chats with a family inside a coronavirus vaccine clinic at Capitol Heights Elementary School in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Nov. 17. Standing beside Cardona are Capitol Heights Elementary Principal Nina Lattimore (left) and Dr. George Askew, Prince George’s County’s deputy chief administrative officer for health, human services and education. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (center) chats with a family inside a coronavirus vaccine clinic at Capitol Heights Elementary School in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Nov. 17. Standing beside Cardona are Capitol Heights Elementary Principal Nina Lattimore (left) and Dr. George Askew, Prince George’s County’s deputy chief administrative officer for health, human services and education. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Wednesday toured a coronavirus vaccine clinic at a Prince George’s County elementary school, lauding the clinic as a sign of recovery “that our country needed.”

“We get to talk to elementary-age kids who just want to be back with their friends [and] just want to be back with their teachers,” he said at the clinic inside Capitol Heights Elementary. “This vaccination provides an opportunity … for parents to breathe a little easier. That’s what I saw here today.”

More than 100 people registered for the clinic, which is one of 37 elementary schools and 15 high schools in Prince George’s County where children ages 5 to 11 can receive a coronavirus vaccine. The number of participants will likely be higher because walk-ins are also accepted.

Several thousand Prince George’s children in that age group have already received the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only one currently authorized for that group. The second round is administered three weeks later.

Shannon Duckett-Barnes of Fort Washington said her 9-year-old son, Dyson, is the last person in her household to get vaccinated. She allowed him and her 12-year-old daughter to decide for themselves whether to receive a vaccine.

Dyson S. Barnes, 9, receives a coronavirus vaccination at a clinic inside Capitol Heights Elementary School in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Nov. 17 as his mother, Shannon Duckett-Barnes, captures the moment on her cellphone. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
Dyson S. Barnes, 9, receives a coronavirus vaccination at a clinic inside Capitol Heights Elementary School in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Nov. 17 as his mother, Shannon Duckett-Barnes, captures the moment on her cellphone. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

“As a parent, I’m just the advocate and want them to have their own voice and to be able to make decisions within reason,” she said. “Then I support whatever their decision is.”

Dyson, a fourth grader who will play soccer and participate in karate, said “I get sick a lot” and attends school virtually.

When asked if the vaccine will help him feel better, he said, “yes.”

The Talented and School Gift (TAG) school in Capitol Heights was the second trip Cardona made to Prince George’s County.

Cardona walked through Mary Harris “Mother” Jones Elementary in Adelphi on April 13 as part of a two-week national tour showcasing the reopening of school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized distribution of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 exactly two weeks ago.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a briefing Wednesday that about 2.6 million children ages 5 to 11, or about 10% of the U.S. population in that age group, have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

“For perspective, it took about 50 days for us to reach 10% of adults with one shot,” he said. “We continue to make strong progress with the kids vaccination program. Vaccines are readily available and convenient.”

The Biden administration urged local school systems to host clinics and partner with health departments and health providers as a way to reach people in communities.

When asked whether coronavirus vaccines should be required in schools, Cardona admitted he felt better when his teenage children received them.

“I’ll leave the decisions about requirements to the local and state health officials,” he said. “That’s where the decision should lie. But we know across the country in places that worked hard to vaccinate students and the adults, we saw less disruption. We saw communities getting back to normal. We saw students engaging with one another playing outside and not having to worry as much. We know what works and we just got to follow it.”

Tags
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 17, 2021
0 652 2 minutes read
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

I decided I wanted to become a better writer while attending Bowie State University and figured that writing for the school newspaper would help. I’m not sure how much it helped, but I enjoyed it so much I decided to keep on doing it, which I still thoroughly enjoy 20 years later. If I weren’t a journalist, I would coach youth basketball. Actually, I still play basketball, or at least try to play, once a week. My kryptonite is peanut butter. What makes me happy – seeing my son and two godchildren grow up. On the other hand, a bad call made by an official during a football or basketball game makes me throw up my hands and scream. Favorite foods include pancakes and scrambled eggs which I could eat 24-7. The strangest thing that’s ever happened to me, or more accurately the most painful, was when I was hit by a car on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia. If I had the power or money to change the world, I’d make sure everyone had three meals a day. And while I don’t have a motto or favorite quote, I continue to laugh which keeps me from driving myself crazy. You can reach me several ways: Twitter @jabariwill, Instagram will_iam.ford2281 or e-mail, wford@washingtoninformer.com

Related Articles

Over 1.6M Americans May Have Permanently Lost Sense of Smell to COVID: Report

November 19, 2021
iStockPhoto/NNPA

Md. Jail Offers Inmates Financial Incentives to Get COVID Vaccination: Report

November 19, 2021

D.C. Expands Walk-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics for Kids

November 19, 2021
More than 100 Prince George's County Public Schools educators, administrators, parents and supporters rally outside PGCPS headquarters in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Nov. 18 to demand school system officials reduce heavy workloads teachers are experiencing this school year. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Prince George’s School Board Revises Calendar Amid Outcry from Overworked Teachers

November 19, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker