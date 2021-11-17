U.S. Education Secretary Visits COVID Vaccine Clinic in Capitol Heights

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Wednesday toured a coronavirus vaccine clinic at a Prince George’s County elementary school, lauding the clinic as a sign of recovery “that our country needed.”

“We get to talk to elementary-age kids who just want to be back with their friends [and] just want to be back with their teachers,” he said at the clinic inside Capitol Heights Elementary. “This vaccination provides an opportunity … for parents to breathe a little easier. That’s what I saw here today.”

More than 100 people registered for the clinic, which is one of 37 elementary schools and 15 high schools in Prince George’s County where children ages 5 to 11 can receive a coronavirus vaccine. The number of participants will likely be higher because walk-ins are also accepted.

Several thousand Prince George’s children in that age group have already received the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only one currently authorized for that group. The second round is administered three weeks later.

Shannon Duckett-Barnes of Fort Washington said her 9-year-old son, Dyson, is the last person in her household to get vaccinated. She allowed him and her 12-year-old daughter to decide for themselves whether to receive a vaccine.

“As a parent, I’m just the advocate and want them to have their own voice and to be able to make decisions within reason,” she said. “Then I support whatever their decision is.”

Dyson, a fourth grader who will play soccer and participate in karate, said “I get sick a lot” and attends school virtually.

When asked if the vaccine will help him feel better, he said, “yes.”

The Talented and School Gift (TAG) school in Capitol Heights was the second trip Cardona made to Prince George’s County.

Cardona walked through Mary Harris “Mother” Jones Elementary in Adelphi on April 13 as part of a two-week national tour showcasing the reopening of school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized distribution of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 exactly two weeks ago.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a briefing Wednesday that about 2.6 million children ages 5 to 11, or about 10% of the U.S. population in that age group, have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

“For perspective, it took about 50 days for us to reach 10% of adults with one shot,” he said. “We continue to make strong progress with the kids vaccination program. Vaccines are readily available and convenient.”

The Biden administration urged local school systems to host clinics and partner with health departments and health providers as a way to reach people in communities.

When asked whether coronavirus vaccines should be required in schools, Cardona admitted he felt better when his teenage children received them.

“I’ll leave the decisions about requirements to the local and state health officials,” he said. “That’s where the decision should lie. But we know across the country in places that worked hard to vaccinate students and the adults, we saw less disruption. We saw communities getting back to normal. We saw students engaging with one another playing outside and not having to worry as much. We know what works and we just got to follow it.”